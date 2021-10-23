In 2019, I ran a cooperative campaign for city council with Larry McKnight. We ran on safe and affordable housing; involving normal people in the decisions of our town; and investing in our public spaces and the things we share. With the support of many, we talked to thousands of residents, hearing their concerns and bringing them into this vision for the future. As I wrote in the spring, we need help in moving forward on these promises. Three people who care deeply for this town and for the people in it have stepped up: Jaime Kinder, Jack Harkless and Gretchen Myers.
This season's local election has taken an ugly turn. Pettiness and personal attacks have forced out any conversation of issues, values or vision. Supporters of the write-in opposition want you to believe the worst, but make no mistake, this is a diversion. The folks stooping so low as to attack a hardworking single mom are the same folks who benefit from the status quo. Their campaign is a reactionary one. It's not for anything; it's purely against — against everyday people having a seat at the table, against the best interest of Meadville, and against change.
And that's the crux of it; we — Larry, Jaime, Jack, Gretchen and I — represent change, a change that centers the majority of Meadville.
Here are some of the things we're for:
• We're for a Meadville where residents live in safe, affordable, and dignified housing.
• We're for a Meadville where mobility options are safe and easy.
• We're for a Meadville with public spaces we can use and be proud of.
• We're for a Meadville with a vibrant downtown.
• We're for a Meadville where all residents can meaningfully engage in decision making.
• We're for a Meadville with a sustainable future.
• We're for a Meadville where people are fully employed and wealth stays local.
If this is a Meadville you want to be part of, vote for Jaime Kinder, Jack Harkless and Gretchen Myers on Nov. 2.
AUTUMN VOGEL
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.