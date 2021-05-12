I wanted to write a letter in support of Jaime Kinder for Meadville mayor on May 18, along with Jack Harkless and Gretchen Myers for Meadville City Council. By supporting these new candidates, I mean no disrespect to the current members of city council or Mayor LeRoy Stearns. Meadville has a long civic history with some dedicated leadership over the years I’ve been a resident of the city. But the most exciting thing in recent Meadville politics has been the explosion of energy from the community at large. We’ve had record-high interest in citizens serving on boards and commissions. There is increased attention in bettering the housing stock of the city and a desire for creative focus on public spaces. Gretchen, Jack and Jaime represent this community energy on these topics with a desire to harness it. This is why they have my vote for the Democratic primary.
The city is headed towards some serious financial struggles and it will take a wide cross-section of interested and motivated residents to find the best solutions. Old and young, rich and poor, working and unemployed, landlords, homeowners, renters, teachers, firefighters, the person taking your order, the proud grandmother of six, together we are stronger.
Working together isn’t going to make all of the city’s problems go away. But it’s the best shot we have at making the most of what we can. Please vote for Jaime Kinder, Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless in the primary on May 18.
JASON RAMSEY
Meadville