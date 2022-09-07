The article in The Meadville Tribune on Aug. 25 (“GOP reps want Wolf to investigate ‘explicit materials’ in schools”) reported on the demand issued by five Pennsylvania Congressmen, including our very own representative, Mike Kelly, to the governor to investigate and report on books in school libraries that in their opinion are offensive and irrelevant.
Not only is this alarming for its implications for censorship and book banning, but it makes me wonder if our congressmen have enough to do.
If Rep. Kelly and his colleagues were truly concerned about academic outcomes and student success, as they indicate in their letter and demands, I would expect that they would be working on some serious issues that currently challenge all of our schools.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education reports that not only is there a current shortage of teachers, but also that the state will need thousands of new educators in just three short years and there is no definite plan for how this will happen. Pennsylvania schools also continue to struggle with an unfair educational financing system based primarily on property taxes that creates vast differences in per student funding across the state. Pennsylvania ranks 44th in the country for school funding from the state. The recent funds from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan provides temporary relief over the next two years, but what will happen then? Making sure that our schools are staffed and fairly funded is far more important to Kelly’s constituents than a book or two that he doesn’t agree with.
Kelly has been a long-time supporter of using public funds for private schools. Now he would also like to have the state monitoring and censoring what school libraries include. Keep his positions on education in mind when you go to the polls this November. Kelly is no friend of public education or to students and teachers in Crawford County.
Marcia Metcalfe
Meadville
