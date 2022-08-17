We deserve better than Congressman Mike Kelly. Almost everything he has done in his tenure in Congress has been in his own self-interest. His explanations are nearly always misleading or outright lies.
In a recent column, he expressed concern about inflation. Inflation is a problem caused by many factors, such as COVID-19 and infrastructure deficiencies, but he only blames President Joe Biden. He ignores the fact that job growth and wages are now at all-time highs and unemployment is at an all-time low. Kelly just voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which will greatly benefit his constituents. He has also voted against money coming into his district except for the Paycheck Protection Act that gave his auto dealerships nearly a million dollars. He has taken credit for funding by plans he opposed, like the American Rescue Plan’s $1,400 per person grants, healthcare subsidies and childcare tax credits that benefitted his constituents. He also opposed the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will help inflation-caused infrastructure deficiencies.
My daughter is a Type 1 diabetic. The Affordable Care Act reduced her health insurance premiums. Since 2010, Kelly has repeatedly voted against this healthcare protection. He just voted against limiting insulin charges to diabetics by pharmaceutical companies who have no insulin research expenses. The primary things causing insulin price increases are price gouging by three pharmaceutical companies and expensive campaign contributions to politicians.
Is Kelly only happy with money coming into our district that benefits him personally? Dan Pastore will be a welcome change.
Mike Wilcox
Cochranton
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.