It was particularly interesting to read about the heated school beard debate over purchasing books for the Cambridge Springs Elementary School library as reported in the Tribune on Aug. 12. Did it ever occur to not only Cambridge Springs School Board but also school boards throughout the country that many controversial issues such as this one could be easily resolved by just requesting or assessing students, teachers and other school staff for their input? After all, they are the ones who are directly and personally involved and are experienced with the issue. They are the ones who will ultimately have to live with the final decision and most likely will work hard to prove they are accurate in their judgment.
Too often, there are some school board members who decide to become members because they possess "hidden agendas" and often make decisions or recommendations that result in what is best for them or their "agenda" and not what is best for the children or the school district. Politics is not the place for school board members to rely on for decision making! Decisions must and should be made for and what is best for the child and for that child's future. How difficult is that?
ANTHONY STELLATO
Meadville
