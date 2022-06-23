It’s not even summer and we’re already being subjected to gauzy ads from Joshua Shapiro about what a great guy he is.
Shapiro commendably investigated and prosecuted the many instances of child abuse that occurred in the Catholic Church over the span of decades. However, I have some questions.
Like Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Gov. Tom Wolf forced the admission of COVID-19 infected patients into nursing homes instead of keeping them in isolation in either separate wards or even separate facilities, such as hospitals. As a result, thousands of Pennsylvanian senior citizens died prematurely and they were almost always alone and without the care and comfort of those that loved them. As shown in other states, this was completely unnecessary and in direct contravention of good public health practice. At a minimum, I would allege extreme negligence on the part of this administration and possibly even violations of criminal law. I assume that Shapiro has zero intention of ever investigating this. Why?
What has he done about the terrible crime wave that has hit our country, including our state? Hundreds of millions of dollars of damage were done to our cities in Pennsylvania alone during the riots following George Floyd's death. At least some of the instances of looting, arson and murder were violations of state law. Will he ever investigate and prosecute those who did those things? Are BLM and Antifa immune from investigation? If so, why?
Directly related to crime, Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia, has, through his policies of no bail and not prosecuting violent criminals, made Philadelphia one the most dangerous cities in America. Will Shapiro call him out for his idiotic and destructive policies? Are there any provisions in the state code that would allow Shapiro to prosecute these criminals? Are there any provisions for removal of a local district attorney engaged in serious malfeasance? Will Shapiro please explain why he can’t or won’t? And will the press ever rouse themselves to ask these questions? It seems to me that murder is more important than child abuse, as horrific as that is.
Frederic T. McDermott
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.