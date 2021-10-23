It appears that this is the year people will have to be careful whom they will vote for school board directors. Our young citizens are attacked constantly by trying to introduce into the school district curriculum theories with the attempt to make them not only dislike who they are but also to hate the very foundation of our Democratic Republic. The people need to elect school board directors who understand that their duties and responsibility is to educate students in K-12 in the fundamentals like reading, writing and arithmetic and be knowledgeable of the governing system they live in. This is the only way to prepare our new generations of citizens who, upon turning 18 years of age, will cast for the first time a vote that will affect them and their family personally.
As a resident of the PENNCREST School District, I will vote for the candidates on the ballot for board of directors who care to make sure not only the fundamentals are continued to be included in the curriculum but also American civics are included. At this point, I know the one candidate who strongly believes in protecting the students from indoctrination from harmful theories like Critical Race Theory and The 1619 Project, this candidate is Robert Johnston. Critical Race Theory and The 1619 Project are vile theories with the purpose to undermine everything Americans have achieved to date when it comes to equality, and opportunity for all. Help save America and vote for Johnston.
LUIGI DeFRANCESCO
Richmond Township
