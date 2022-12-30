I've been thinking about the cost of Christmas.
Parking lots are full, so trying to find a parking space is time-consuming and frustrating. People are everywhere, leaving me little room to maneuver my cart through the crowded aisles of empty shelves. I realize how expensive everything is as I purchase items for those perfect gifts for friends and family. The frustration culminates as I make my way to pay for the items and have to wait in long lines at one of the few open registers. These are just a few of the costs I experience.
But the greatest cost was paid by Jesus. At the beginning, when the world was created, God the Father asked Jesus if he'd be willing to go to earth to die for the people they created. Jesus unreservedly said, "Yes!" And although he existed as God, he relinquished his position in heaven and was born as a baby on earth. He sacrificed living in a place where there was nothing but purity and love to come live in a place full of sin and hate. As a child he knew he would experience rejection from many people. I can imagine him at the age of 12 studying in the synagogue and looking around at the people with a twinge of ache in his heart knowing he was going to die for the people he lived among. Still, he followed through on what has got to be the most agonizing death anyone could experience. He was beaten, whipped, had a wreath of thorns pressed into his skull, and he was crucified on a cross. But it wasn't for his own sins; no, he lived a sinless life. He died for the sins of others, for your sins and for my sins. He died, and three days later was resurrected with a body that still had the scars from the crucifixion.
The greatest cost of Christmas isn't anything you or I experience. Jesus paid the greatest cost. And I am thankful for the sacrifice Jesus made and the cost he paid.
Jonathan Southwick
Saegertown
