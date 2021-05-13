As I prepare my mail in ballot for the Republican primary, I remember my vote in the fall and my feeling that the Republican platform was still closer to my beliefs in free enterprise and the rule of law that I did not see the Democrats supporting.
I was then shocked and insulted by the president and Mike Kelly's attempts to disenfranchise my vote, the most sacred act in our democracy. Let's be clear, Donald Trump needed no help in losing the election.
Still, both parties are too far out to represent most of us that believe in freedom and the will of the people. Maybe it's time to consider a different path. Take a look at the Libertarian party. Their platform includes less government and taxes, personal freedom and responsibility, free enterprise and civil liberties. The Libertarian presidential candidate, Jo Jorgensen, was on the ballot in all 50 states and was the only candidate to visit Meadville during the campaign.
So why don't you hear and know more about them? Follow the money. See who is getting the paybacks now that Joe Biden is president and who the Republicans would now be indebted to.
If we are to change, it has to come from the grassroots, the old silent majority. If it takes a new party to do it, I'm for it!
THOMAS MATTIS
Meadville