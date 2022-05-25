It is a great honor to serve again as your new postmaster in Meadville. With more than 26 years in the United States Postal Service, I have served as postmaster and leadership roles in the communities of Cambridge Springs, Titusville, Edinboro, Presque Isle and Meadville. I've had other opportunities, however, the great staff and small-town atmosphere here in Meadville has attracted me to return.
I have seen first-hand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our post offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are. Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's leadership and Delivering for America, the Postal Service's 10-year plan, we are maintaining universal six-day delivery and expanded seven-day package delivery, stabilizing our workforce, and spurring innovation to meet the needs of our modern customers. From an incredibly successful 2021 holiday mail and shipping season to our current role delivering COVID-19 test kits, the Postal Service continues to provide a vital service for our nation and our community in Meadville. On behalf of the 650,000 men and women of the United States Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.
STEPHANIE THOMPSON
Fairview
