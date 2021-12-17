Today is my last day as executive director of the Meadville Public Library. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you the public for using and supporting MPL over the past 30 years of my tenure. The Meadville community has been blessed with a public library almost from our founding. Starting over 200 hundred years ago, Meadville believed it was important for everyone to have access to learning and information. And though the types of materials have changed MPL has continued to evolve and change.
MPL is a place for 100 percent free education to anyone. At MPL, it doesn't matter how much money you make, because every resource there is free of charge, including books, internet access, and free access to over 500 courses through Universal Class.
By providing free access to educational, news, and historical resources, MPL helps keep the public informed with facts, rather than confused with fiction. We act as a hub of information. While we might have a great collection of fiction materials, we are always the greatest champion of presenting nothing but the hard facts to our patrons.
Whether you're a family looking for a fun story time, a recently retired person looking for the latest fiction, an unemployed individual searching for job help, or a community member who needs help on their taxes, you can all go to one place: the Meadville Public Library.
Of course none of this would have been possible without the support of the Meadville community, community members willing to serve on the board of directors, and a staff dedicated to providing the best library service that is needed to serve the community best. It has been my pleasure to serve as the executive director past 30 years and to everyone who used, worked or helped direct the library, thank you!
I look forward to seeing how the Meadville Public Library evolves so it can continue to be a library that has kept up with the times!
JOHN BRICE
Meadville
