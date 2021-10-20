There’s been a lot of negativity coming my way from a group of people opposing my run for mayor. They keep writing personal attacks, but I still don’t know what they stand for. All I know is they’re trying to drag me and everyone else down in the mud. They accuse me of things that are not true. Recently, Harold Tubbs wrote a letter claiming my business is failing. This is not true. I have a thriving business, and I work hard to make a living.
Still, I know what it’s like to struggle. There’ve been times in my life when I’ve had to choose what bills to pay every month. I’ve had to buy gas with pocket change. I’ve had to put off a car inspection because I couldn’t afford the repairs. I’ve had to work three jobs because my family was counting on me. People like Mr. Tubbs attack me for this.
But you know who else is struggling? More than half of Meadville! Your neighbors, your cashiers, the people who teach your children, the people who work multiple jobs, the people on fixed income, the people who are doing the best they can. Most of us are working hard. Yet Mr. Tubbs, and similarly in her recent letter, Nancy Mangilo Bittner, continue to attack working-class people. That’s most of Meadville!
This is why I’m running for mayor. I’m running for people who deserve better, for people who’ve been told they have no right getting involved in government, for people who get attacked by those who look down on them.
I’m running for people like my mother. She lived here her entire life but couldn’t tell you who was on city council because it didn’t matter. They never considered people like her when they were making decisions.
I’m running because there is a disconnect in this city between the people who live here and the people charged with making decisions that affect them. My mother was smart, capable and valuable. She deserved a local government that worked for her. So does Meadville.
Jaime Kinder
Meadville
