I had the privilege of helping to educate children of all kinds for 36 years at PENNCREST School District. That’s why it’s so discouraging to see our district go downhill under the leadership of Luigi DeFrancesco. By downhill I mean spreading such malice that good school board members are so stressed that they resign. They are then replaced by appointed picks of the board who appear to agree with DeFrancesco.
So now, he has a super majority of members who lack foresight into the consequences concerning policies that have been put on the books. Policies that aren’t equitable and open up the taxpayers of PENNCREST to pay lawyers to defend against lawsuits. Members who don’t really appear to care about public education.
David Valesky, a young, inexperienced member who himself did not attend public school, claims that he is willing to risk exposing the district to possible lawsuits. But he doesn’t mention that it won’t be him who pays, but the taxpayers. What?
Recently, the school district solicitor resigned because numerous times the school board ignored his recommendations and even went so far as to insult him in a public meeting, disparaging his reputation. Shameful.
The board had a policy to ban books on their meeting agenda. Then, without benefit of discussion in a work session, two amendments were proposed. Some members objected, stating they didn’t even know what they were voting on. At a member’s insistence, the new acting solicitor then read the desired footnotes for the policy from a Pennsylvania code citing anal and oral sex, also in a public meeting. Totally unnecessary chaos.
Quite a few comments from residents and board members claim they are Christian, but many attack with insults that are very non-christian. I am a Christian who worked in a public school. It was never appropriate to mention my religious views to the children. I just tried to advocate for them and show them kindnesses. Keep it to yourself.
These board members up for election will cross-file to be on the Democratic and Republican ballots. In voting for them, you vote for chaos, ignorance and hate, so don’t.
Gloria Shields
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
