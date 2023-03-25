As I watch the saga of Donald Trump, I often think of the Book of Job in the Bible. If read closely, the same thing is happening to Trump. He’s rich, famous, a builder, a TV star and has a beautiful family. In New York he’d done wondrous things by beautifying buildings and fixing the skating rink in mid-town, which became one of the most beloved areas in the world. He was a pillar of success.
But, like Job, Satan and his evildoers came to destroy him. Becoming a candidate for president changed Trump’s life forever. The media hounded him daily with accusations of Russian collusion, adultery, tax evasion, impeachments and whatever the Democrats and the media could contrive to dismantle his campaign and his presidency. His life became an open book and even though we’re all sinners, he was, in the eyes of the media, perhaps the worst man on earth.
Then came the Jan. 6 protests, which, for yet unknown reasons, became a riot of which the full extent of what happened has yet to be seen (41,000 hours of video to be viewed). But, like Job, Trump will not cave to his so-called friends or enemies who attempt to make him a conspirator against the republic that he loves. Now, like Job, they’ve turned against him. But again, like Job, God stands by Trump encouraging him in his faith to continue even with a constant bombardment of his character.
Trump may be arrested and put in jail, like Job, but we all know how that turned out. Satan failed. Job became wealthier, his family was more fruitful, everything in his life was returned two-fold. I believe that Trump, too, will return better than before. In their efforts to destroy him, the left and Democrats are negating their own narrative. God has a way of bringing us to our knees. God is forever, humans not so much.
We must do the best with the time we have as life is short — our time on earth unknown. Remember Donald Trump’s words, “never give up, never give in.” Go MAGA. God will bless those who remain true.
Beverly Whitman
Cochranton
