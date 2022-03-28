In a column published recently, he claimed that, under Biden, the United States is weaker economically. Contradicting this lie are the facts that GDP, job growth, and wages are now at all-time highs and unemployment is at an all-time low. Child poverty was also lower, but Kelly opposed extension of the childcare tax credit that had helped to reduce this poverty.
In that same column, he said that the U.S. is now less secure. During the previous four years, our former president tried to weaken NATO while praising Vladimir Putin. This year, when Putin invaded Ukraine, President Biden renewed U.S. relationships with NATO countries. They are now with us supporting Ukraine against Putin’s war crimes.
In 2020, Kelly declared, “I would never take away healthcare for people with preexisting conditions.” Since 2010, he has voted against this healthcare over 15 times.
In November of 2015, he argued on the House floor, “There is not a single person in our business that would ever put one of our owners in a defective car with a recall.” Four years later, there were 17 vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls at his dealerships.
When his candidate for the 2020 election lost, he tried to disenfranchise Pennsylvania voters by lying about non-existent fraud and vote-by-mail legality.
He has often stated that Democratic welfare benefits like Medicare and Social Security are causing the deficit increase. Yet in 2017, he voted for and benefited from the Republican only tax cuts for the wealthy that added 1.9 trillion dollars to the deficit.
Kelly is now bragging about money coming into our district from the Democrat only American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, yet he voted against both. In the 2020 Paycheck Protection Plan, he was an early recipient of a million dollars for his auto dealerships, yet he opposed the $1,400 dollar per person payments, health care subsidies, and unemployment benefit extensions in Biden’s American Rescue Plan.
Is Kelly only happy with money coming into our district that benefits him personally? Will he lie about everything else?
Mike Wilcox
Cochranton
