An Erie businessman has made it possible for 500 illegal aliens to be housed in one of his buildings.
Why is this happening and how soon will we be subjected to the same here?
For five weeks Rep. Mike Kelly hasn't responded to my many calls to his offices about this. Perhaps it's not of interest to him?
It is still against the law to enter the United States illegally, or are we not to care about that anymore? Illegal aliens didn't put our representatives in office, we the citizens of Crawford County did!
SANDRA NELSON
Conneaut Lake