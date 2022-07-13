The controversy associated with deciding what should or can be taught in schools is not new. Meadville Community Theatre’s presentation of "Inherit the Wind" this past weekend provided a timely example. If you are not familiar with this work of fiction, look up the article in the Saturday's Tribune or watch the movie classic with Spencer Tracy.
The dramatization of the Scopes Monkey Trial of the 1920s was written as a criticism of the McCarthyism of the 1950s. New ideas often are frightening. But we should not be afraid of reasoned debate.
Witnessing this performance in old courtroom one of the courthouse made it especially meaningful. Thanks to the numerous cast members, those behind the scenes, and those who made it possible to be in that setting for a very thought-provoking event.
Ross Feltz
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.