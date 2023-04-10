Unfortunately, it appears that misinformation has been reported about the PENNCREST School District passing a policy to ban books. It is time to set the record straight.
The policy in question is policy 109.2. This policy is available to review on the PENNCREST website. The following is what the misinformation was built around:
Visual or visually implied depictions of sexual acts or simulations of such acts, explicit written depictions of sexual acts, or visual depictions of nudity — not including materials with diagrams about anatomy for science or content relating to classical works of art.
The above content in books in the school district would clearly violate Pennsylvania and federal laws.
People should understand what is a policy. Policies are the equivalent to laws enacted by the assembly. Laws exist to protect the orderly daily life and to protect the citizens of Pennsylvania. Policies have the same functions. The board approves the curriculum and policies, and guides and guarantees the process. Also, policies are enacted to protect the students, considering that students under 18 years of age are legally minors. Policy 109.2 was enacted with a dual purpose: one to assure the students get to read books selected by teachers and administration and approved by the board to enhance their learning, and second, to assure that there is no material that would break the laws of the commonwealth like pornographic material.
I am sure the parents do not want minor children to be subjected to pornographic material in a school setting. As school board directors, our responsibilities are two-fold: first is education connected to the safety of the students physically and mentally; second, we cannot violate any laws enacted by the General Assembly to protect minors. The following footnotes were added to the policy: Pennsylvania Title 18 PA.C.S, Section 6312 and federal 18 US Code 1466A. These are laws that prohibit providing pornographic material to minors. Also, it is important to differentiate between removing illegal books (pornographic) versus a ban of books. Some books that were violating the laws were removed.
Luigi DeFrancesco
Richmond Township
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.