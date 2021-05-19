I am writing to my fellow citizens who are questioning the value, safety and efficacy the COVID-19 vaccines. I must begin by expressing my gratitude to Meadville Medical Center and employees for their service and leadership throughout this pandemic. I am grateful for their dedication to caring for the ill and for their impressively well organized vaccination administration. Thank you for serving our community.
Vaccines are not a perfect or complete solution to combating viral diseases and it is unlikely that they ever will be. Medical research continues to improve the safety and efficacy of vaccines. The eradication of viral diseases like smallpox and polio are inspiring examples of a successful vaccination campaigns that changed the world.
If you remain uncertain of the value or importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccination, please consult your primary care physician, our local hospital or the website of larger hospital systems such as UPMC or The Cleveland Clinic. I have personally put my trust in these institutions and I have no reason to question any of their basic medical advice. Please consider seeking the advice of a medical professional with whom you have a trusting relationship or to larger regional medical facilities and ask their advice on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccination.
TERESA SHELLITO OLAH
Conneaut Lake