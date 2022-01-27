It recently was announced that New York City will allow non-citizens to vote, also saying other cities have done this. How long before this is allowed on a national level for a presidential election? How about 2024?
Voting is a right that comes with being a United States citizen! A person voting should have proper ID to be allowed to vote. Our voting should be done in person, with the exception of an absentee ballot, which is easy to get.
This system has worked for years, and should not be changed by mail-in ballots. Everyone has accesses to vote, even the handicapped. There are many organizations who provide rides to voting places. It is a good feeling to place your vote personally!
LeROY ANDERSON
Guys Mills
