My concern, with the candidacy of Jaime Kinder for Mayor, is not that she is a bad person but that she already has serious financial and business issues. Her partner has taken her to court for violating their partner agreement. She has vehicle code violations for operating unregistered and uninsured vehicles, and driving while her driving privileges are suspended. She has been sued by her business patrons. All these issues ended up in district court.
Ms. Kinder struggles to manage her own personal and business affairs. If she can’t handle her own, much less complicated, finances how can she manage the City of Meadville’s business?
According to the newspaper, Meadville debt was restructured this summer and, over the next 22 years, that would add an additional $93,000 each year. If I read it correctly, we are paying $2.03 million a year for 21 years or $42.63 million plus another $1 million in 2044 for a total of $43.63 million. That does not include additional debt added to that amount over the next 21 years.
Mayor is a job that brings several disciplines together. Dealing with employees, unions, vendors, residents, non-residents, business owners, investments for pension funds, borrowing, repayment of loans, budgeting, five-year plans, water supplies, sewer needs, working with other municipalities, coordinating with the county and Pennsylvania state lawmakers, state funding issues, federal and state grants, the needs and requirements of differing departments — police, fire, streets, parks, city hall employees, water, sewer, paving, buried aging utilities— all of these issues and more.
That’s why I’m writing in Marcy Kantz for Mayor of Meadville. This is also her hometown and she is a successful business owner in downtown Meadville. I feel she has the background, education and experience to lead Meadville into the future.
Harold C. Tubbs Jr.
Meadville
