A friend commented recently that I enjoy talking.
He was referring to the fact that I ask a lot of questions during various discussions.
He's absolutely right. I seem to want to "fill in the blanks" so to speak or to know the "back story" about stories — the "behind the scenes" action that explains why some people think or act the way they do.
I'd like to think it's an asset, but sometimes I'm not so sure.
My son once told me that between being a woman, a newspaper reporter and a mother, he didn't stand a chance of not being questioned.
HIs answer sometimes was, "Why do you want to know?" or "What makes the difference?" Often, my answer was "no particular reason" and "it really makes no difference" because sometimes that was correct. But other times, I needed to know for a particular reason.
He soon realized when I really needed (or wanted) to know even if it didn't really make a difference to me what the answer was.
Tuesday I realized I had questions which won't get answered because it would take more action than I'm willing to spend.
I had been a per capita assessor in my Meadville district for eight years and an election clerk for at least 10 years. So the names of voters in my district were fairly familiar.
I was surprised this year to see some new names on the voting list. I often checked their addresses in the voter list and realized they had moved to our area in the last year. It make me wonder why they moved here and what happened to the previous tenants at their new homes.
I wondered, too, what happened to some people who didn't come with their spouses or partners this year like they always did. I was reluctant to ask because I didn't know the people very well and thought the questions might be too intrusive in their private lives. But I did wonder and hope it wasn't because someone is seriously ill.
Actually, if I ask a friend a personal question — such as an update on health issues, it's because I really care and I figure if we're friends the worst thing they can say is they prefer not to discuss it — and I understand it.
Usually, though, my questions have more to do with the "why" of a situation or a topic being discussed.
Often, the answer really doesn't matter in the whole scheme of things, but I always want to know more if I'm the least bit interested in the subject.
I'm not too sure if it's a blessing or a curse to be that inquisitive, but sometimes hearing the "rest of the story" helps me understand better.
I think the more we know about any subject, the easier it is to understand why someone believes the way they do, why some law was passed, how each action affected someone or the world in general.
Asking questions has helped me learn more, even though it really doesn't change things, except perhaps my understanding or sometimes it only leads to more questions.
Sometimes I am satisfied with the answers I hear or else I just decided it really isn't worth my time with more questions.
Or, if the questions go unanswered too long, I just decided to move on to other things and try not to let the unanswered questions bug me.
I realize there are a lot of unanswered questions in life — why some people get serious illness and others don't, why people choose to move or make decisions we don't understand.
These are the ones I really have to let go of because the answers would probably not make sense to me.
And there's one thing I have learned is that when I ask a questions, I would like to have the answer make sense.
Otherwise, it would only lead to more questions.
And, as I have been told, I do ask a lot of questions.
I have tried not to ask so many recently, but I'm reminded of what my son said about why he doesn't stand a chance.
I take some comfort in the fact he didn't say I was too nosy.
I prefer the term "inquisitive" and that inquisitive minds want to know answers — especially it they're a woman, a mother and a newspaper reporter. And I'm proud to say I am all three — as well as being someone who cares enough to ask the questions no one else even considers worthwhile asking.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was society and communities editor.