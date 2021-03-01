My husband and I are happy subscribers to The Meadville Tribune for the past nearly 31 years and are so grateful that our community can continue to support this vital resource.
In the spirit of constructive criticism, I was concerned when I saw Monday morning's above-the-fold illustration for an article on local schools entitled "Adapting to adversity." The same illustration was repeated (in a larger format) on the front of the Vision 2021 section, also in Monday's paper. I realize this is a stock illustration and not the creation of the Tribune itself, but nonetheless, I am concerned that it only represents white students and a white teacher.
One of the issues public education has been working to confront — and must continue to confront — is equity and inclusion for all students, teachers and staff. To represent an all-white group of students is to suggest that this is the population our schools serve, and to render invisible all the other students, teachers, and staff who contribute so much to make our schools dynamic, thriving sites of learning.
As communities and schools, we must make every child feel seen and welcome, and careful representation in our local paper is one step toward doing so.
SUSAN SLOTE
Meadville