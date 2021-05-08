I am voting for Jaime Kinder for mayor because of her vision for safe and affordable housing for Meadville residents. As a lifelong resident of our community, Jaime has seen first-hand the impact that housing needs have had on renters and local businesses. She is committed to solutions that work to ensure vulnerable populations can thrive in Meadville.
Jaime understands that having a rental inspection program is crucial to protecting renters from dangerous living conditions that can have far-reaching effects on health and prosperity. These same programs protect landlords from liability issues by making sure that properties are safely maintained. Home is a place where everyone deserves to feel safe.
As a fellow sociology graduate of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, adult student and mother, I feel she understands the intersectionality of issues that affect the working poor and other residents with low socioeconomic status. Having diverse work experience in varying industries throughout Meadville allows Jaime a comprehensive understanding of the unique challenges that face both employees and employers in our city.
My husband and I have been renters in Meadville for over 20 years. We chose to make this city our home because the members of this community are committed to improving conditions for people at all levels. Jaime Kinder shares the same passion, heart, and commitment that make Meadville such a wonderful place to call home.
AMBER MASON
Meadville