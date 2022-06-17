We want to thank HydroBlox for the recycling service they provided. We took all our plastic, glass, metal and papers there to drop off and normally the owners were working separating all the different numbers of plastic and no matter how bad the weather were always pleasant.
I am so sad to see this shut down because you can feel so much better to be able to see something reused. It's such a shame a few people have to ruin it for everyone else.
When we got word that HydroBlox was stopping the service because people were dumping their garbage, we were so disgusted and we had nowhere to recycle, so we called our garbage company and they no longer pick up recycling. So, now what happens? I guess we fill more landfills with all of the recyclables instead of making an incredible new product with it.
Thank you again, HydroBlox. We will miss you.
SUSAN MOTZER
Meadville
