The energy and climate crises are converging and the solutions that may have averted this proposed by Al Gore and ignored and derided in 1988 will need to be amplified a hundred times as we now find ourselves facing a grim forecast.
One of the biggest problems we face is the wastefulness of our power generation system as two thirds of our power is lost.
Part of this problem has been our tendency to build large, widely spaced power plants, sending out power through hundreds of miles of wire.
Cheap fuel and overgeneration covered this loss for decades but had, as we now know, a bad effect on the quantity of CO2 and pollution we pumped into the air and water.
The problem is multi-faceted and the solutions will not be a one size fits all, for example, solar here is not going to be as effective as it will be in Denver, but as a contributor solar can help here, so can wind, small scale hydro, and possibly the new micro nuke plants that are being developed, as well as power storage which is proving better than gas plants at bridging gaps.
Facing this crisis now 33 years later is going to take a huge effort, it's going to take everyone working together on a national scale and there is no longer any room for sloppy engineering or political brinkmanship.
You may feel you can't do anything but you really can, you can vote every election, vote for candidates who have a climate/energy plan and If they fail to deliver let them know you demand action.
There is no planet B.
DAVID VINCH
Meadville
