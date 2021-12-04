We all look through different eyes. We see and perceive things differently. Many times our thoughts and ideas of the holidays are founded on memories of the past.
So how do you see Christmas?
Do you see it as hectic, stressful, a commercial nightmare?
Or maybe a time for family, friends and food?
My wish this year is for everyone to see Christmas like the lovable cartoon character Linus van Pelt in the Charlie Brown Christmas movie.
Christmas, as Linus explains, “For unto you is born this day in the City of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”
Linus tells Charlie Brown, “That’s what Christmas is all about.”
It is a message of great joy for all of us today.
A reminder to bring happiness to others. A time of sharing and giving to the less fortunate. Making a determined effort to focus on peace, goodwill and kindness. And seeing each other, regardless of our many differences, as true brothers and sisters.
This is the message of Christmas
This is what Christmas is all about.
Do we need Linus to remind us and help us to see more clearly?
Maybe we do.
SANDRA RAGOZINE
Hermitage
