The front-page article in The Meadville Tribune on May 27, “Hotel Conneaut operator sues park owner,” by Keith Gushard described a welcomed lawsuit, in my opinion.
The hotel should be applauded and its suit is representative to me, who doesn't have legal standing to represent the sentiments of former park-goers!
As a lawyer, the contractual breach claim appears to certainly have merit, in my opinion. In 2021, I looked forward to seeing a renewed, revitalized, vibrant, improved and well-maintained park as experienced in the distant past.
What we got was a dismantling of the park that families had loved for generations.
The park owner effectively left very little for the community, park goers and vacationers. Hopefully, justice will be served, and the park owner will be held financially accountable to the Hotel Conneaut for making the park look like “a demilitarized zone,” as described in the lawsuit.
Harry A. Flannery
Conneaut Lake
