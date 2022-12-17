The holidays are often a time for giving. In that spirit, I am writing to acknowledge the generous community that surrounds us.
I am the community organizer for our Women’s Services HOPE Initiative in Meadville’s Fifth Ward. HOPE is an acronym that stands for health, opportunity, place-making and engagement, and we have been working together in the Fifth Ward to improve our health and our community. Over the past two years our community has developed stronger and stronger bonds with one another. We’ve worked together to provide after-school programs for local children. We’ve organized annual neighborhood clean-ups and electronics disposal. Many of our neighbors have skills and knowledge that they have generously contributed to fix roofs, repair walkways and more, we also have often come together to share food, laughter and ideas about how we can leverage the assets of our community and create a neighborhood that is safe, healing and beautiful.
Our accomplishments and hope for the future of our Fifth Ward neighborhood have been generously supported by several local companies and many individuals who have generously donated to make much our work possible.
But in this moment, I want to provide a big shout out and thank you to one business in particular, The Home Depot, and its manager. When the HOPE Initiative wanted to help fix a roof, Home Depot donated tools and supplies for volunteers to complete the work. This summer we needed a shed to store tools for a planned garden project, and once again Home Depot was there, contributing not only a shed, but volunteer employees to put it up. This fall, as we broke ground for a community garden, Home Depot once again asked us what was needed and generously contributed to the creation of a garden that will memorialize the legacy of residents who have passed on and provide a healthy space for neighbors to work together to grow fresh food for everyone to enjoy. So from a grateful community during this season of giving, a big thank you to the manager and his staff at Home Depot.
Maria Rosado-Husband
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.