What America really wants and needs:
• To be able to go to the grocery store, the movies or school without fear of being killed.
• To have affordable health care and prescriptions for everyone.
• To have the lowest maternal death rate and the highest infant survival rate of all industrialized nations
This is not too much to ask, is it?
Get it done.
DAVID VINCH
Meadville
