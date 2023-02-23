Recently, I finished reading a book in which a woman is gang raped, tortured and finally dismembered; in fact, the pages of the book are filled with incest, sexual violence and rape.
Shockingly, a son sodomizes his own father, and two sisters get their father drunk, seduce him and have carnal knowledge of him.
Then there is a married man who impregnates his wife’s slave, and thereafter disowns his firstborn son. Plenty of prostitutes — both gay and straight — romp through the pages of this book, amidst genocide, a beheading or two, human sacrifice, and inhuman torture. And I had my fill of murder — “Kill your brother, your friend, and your neighbor.” — the book is chock full of murder.
Whomever takes it upon themselves to ban books might consider this one: the Bible.
Brian Thummler
Meadville
