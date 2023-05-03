Letter: Henry gets support for commissioner
While there are good candidates running for Crawford County commissioner, one that stands out for me is Eric Henry.
Eric and I are on several boards for other agencies, and I have found him to be thoughtful and intelligent. He attends all the meetings and freely shares his input and experience not only as a county commissioner but as a business owner trying to survive in especially difficult times. Eric has been equally dedicated to his role as commissioner and fulfills it with good judgment and concern for all county taxpayers. He is not afraid to make difficult decisions to ensure the greater welfare of Crawford County.
He has my vote and, I hope, your vote as well.
Gary DeSantis
Meadville
