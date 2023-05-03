Letter: Henry gets support for commissioner
I have been a resident of Crawford County for over 37 years. I have seen many businesses come into our area, grow, and benefit our citizenry. I have also seen many come in, and fail abysmally. What is the secret? Simply put, finances. If you don’t get the numbers right, you aren’t going to last long in this economy.
Budgets are more critical now than at any other time in recent history. This is why I am supporting Eric Henry as Crawford County commissioner. He has the experience, track record and work ethic to set and maintain a county budget that we can depend on. Eric knows the numbers, as was evidenced by the public forums available online, and I believe our county is in much better shape to move ahead as a result.
Budgets are not mere suggestions, they become policy. Countywide property reassessment will only add a huge cost to our budget of approximately $5 million with no sure way to project a payback to the county. If you think your taxes are too high, you can appeal them currently. Please take advantage of the existing process to do so.
Jay Verno
Conneaut Lake
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.