I am asking for the communities' help in finding who shot a marble at a bay window on Harmonsburg Road on Feb. 12. This same home was vandalized twice when their political sign was destroyed twice before the election. It was a large sign with wood supports. That was before the election. The third time was when the acquittal of our former president was happening on Feb. 13 after an insurrection against the United States of America where five people died. The election is over, people, three months ago.
A marble was propelled through the window at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 12, hitting just a foot away from a head. The couple you are terrorizing in the house are 83 years old and 87 years old. It was 25 degrees outside at the time. They just put up a political sign. They have basically been quarantined in their house for a year. We are doing our best to keep them alive because of the ineffective response of the former president to the pandemic and now have to contend with this.
Luckily they have someone that lives with them that helped in the situation. If one of the elder couple would have been hit in the head, even with a marble, they would have had to be checked out in the hospital for a brain bleed since both are on blood thinners. That would have put them in the hospital with COVID-19 patients. The police were called (thank you, first responders) but now they have been exposed to first responders. Thank you for coming. This vile person lives in or close to our community. Hopefully, someone will do the right thing and turn them in, even in this political climate.
TERRIE TABAR
Conneaut Lake