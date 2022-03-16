Throughout my growing up years, I repeatedly heard my family, “You have no idea what it was like during the war.” They meant World War II at that time.
They were always quick to remind me how fortunate I was and how good we had it, growing up in what they called the “land of opportunity.”
At that time, we seemed to have plenty of everything and our world was relatively peaceful.
Today, all of us have a ringside seat as war ranges on in the Ukraine. The death, destruction, the horror. We see first-hand the ravages of war. Sadly our televisions, cell phones and internet media have provided us with a front-row seat to this living atrocity.
I understand so much more now of what my family anxiously talked about so often many years ago.
My heart is broken as we watch the Ukrainian families' lives being torn apart. Painfully, we see mothers, children and babies who are terrified and injured.
Now is the time that each one of us must do something to show support for the Ukrainian people. Check out the legitimate organizations through the Better Business Bureau. Also UNICEF and the International Committee of the Red Cross are collecting and helping them. Be discerning with whoever you chose.
Do whatever you can, however you can, to show support for these people who’s lives have been victimized by pure evil.
And above all, pray for them and all those involved and for a quick end to this war.
God help us all.
SANDRA RAGOZINE
Hermitage
