It's not OK to litter, but it sure seems like it is. No matter where I walk or run, I see garbage carelessly thrown out of car windows. I ran by a stream rushing along in the woods recently and there were beer cans and laundry bottles tarnishing the scene.
I decided to clean an area near my home and before I got to 1 mile, I had filled four large garbage bags with bottles and cans. I try to think what type of person does this, because I'm picking up the same can over and over again. I try to imagine what time of day he's driving by, does he keep a case of these cans in the car?
The point I'm trying to make is, although we can't change this littering behavior, we must not accept the litter. It is not OK. Please take pride in your communities and organize groups to clean up the garbage. I appeal to borough managers, city councils and businesses to participate and help facilitate efforts to keep our towns litter free.
I notice that roads coming in and going out of any town are the most littered. The litterer must stop in town for food and drink and then throw their trash out the window when they leave. Please think of any way to discourage this behavior. Place more trash cans around town at convenient locations. Post signs everywhere reminding people not to litter.
When you visit a nature area, you are asked to "leave no trace." That motto should always be the case.
SHERRY MASON
Cochranton
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.