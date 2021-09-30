I'm sure the parents asking for mask exemptions love their children. I'm sure when they were expecting they babyproofed their home. Baby gates, outlet covers, baby monitors all used to help protect their child. I'm sure they placed their child in an approved car seat, even when the child squirmed and protested, to keep them safe.
And they've continued to take actions, even when their child protested, to keep them safe. Which is why it's so puzzling the these same concerned, loving parents would protest what is currently the only way to keep children in school and still protect them from a deadly disease. This is not political. It is a health issue. Keep masks on and, when it becomes available, get your child vaccinated. Keep protecting them as you always have.
AMY ROESS
Cochranton
