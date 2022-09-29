Letter: Have we forgotten what we fought against in WWII?
“Lest we forget” was a rallying cry that still echoes today, but what have we forgotten? Apparently we have forgotten what we fought against in World War II. We have forgotten that Nazism and its Christian fascist roots led to the extermination of 6 million Jews and 5 million others deemed unacceptable to the future of the Reich, people with disabilities, people who dared to oppose, gay people, gypsies and anyone whose religion was considered not valid or threatening to Aryan superiority.
If we are going to forget all of that and claim there are good people on both sides or that we are not wise enough to judge such behavior, we just might as well knock down every memorial in every town and plow up Arlington’s dead World War II soldiers for a shopping mall or condos, because it was all a waste of lives, resources and effort.
David Vinch
Meadville
