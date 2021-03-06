Social media — it’s all the rage, and there seems to be a platform for everything. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, even Amazon: Almost everybody is on at least one, but do we ever stop to wonder if these companies have gotten too big?
There’s a theory circulating that these platforms together form a digital monopoly, one so large that it could not only wreak havoc on the economy but essentially control our lives.
Think about it. The majority of the internet (a literal global network) is controlled by the same five companies: Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft (otherwise known as Big Tech). That’s a lot of power in the hands of very few people.
So why is Big Tech even allowed to exist? Wouldn’t it seem sketchy if there was a Walmart on every street corner? Would we not be worried about the power they hold over us as a society?
Big Tech goes even further than that. We live in a world fueled by technology. In most cases, we have multiple of these companies’ products inside our homes. Products that know our interests, our schedules, our names.
So what does this mean? That I’m just some crazy chick spewing nonsense, or that we as a society have fallen in love with technology? Our very essence essentially lives within our devices, and who knows what people can find. At what point do we become too vulnerable? How long until Big Tech controls us all?
HAIKU PETERS
Saegertown