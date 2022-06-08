Oh, no, not again.
Another slaughter of innocent people in our country. A church, grocery store, a hospital and horror of horrors, young innocent children in a school. Today, are we really safe anywhere?
The horrific, cold-blooded murder of people recently, has brought up many serious questions for all of us. And the slaughter of innocent children in a school, is way beyond any human logic or reason.
How do we open these buildings, all of which are so vitally important to the people of that area, and continue on as usual, when people were murdered there? How do we open a school again, where small innocent children’s lives were tragically destroyed?
For to me, those buildings have become a place to grieve and mourn the lives lost. It will never be the same again. And so, a life-changing decision will have to be made and chances are, not all will agree. Let us pray that whoever makes these painful decisions, will be wise and compassionate.
And what is happening to some of the young men in this country?
Do we think a young man just woke up at 18 years old and decided he would do something horrible and kill people, including small children?
Something began to go wrong a long time before that birthday occurred. And no one noticed?
Let’s first pray that somehow healing can take place. And the persons who try to make sense of this, will make the right decision, whatever that will be. I personally cannot ever imagine going back into these buildings, where innocent people were slaughtered. That makes me very sad. And it really doesn’t make any difference whether or not we knew any of the victims personally.
Never in a million years, did we ever think we would be trying to make sense of such painful decisions.
Lets give these thoughts a lot of time, and not move away from them too quickly. Our country has too much at stake.
God help us.
Sandra Ragozine
Hermitage
