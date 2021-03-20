Once drivers were unlicensed, but then there were more drivers and chaos followed, thus the need for rules, exams and licensing.
Once cars were unregistered, but then there were more cars and no way to know who they belonged to, there was chaos, thus the need for registration, safety inspection and licensing.
Once there was no auto insurance, people and property were harmed with no compensation or recourse, chaos followed and liability insurance required.
Who today takes exception to licensing, insurance and registration? Sure, we're not thrilled, but we know that without these standards chaos and harm follows.
Does Tucker Carlson get incensed over this? Does Glenn Thompson or Mike Kelly? No, of course not, because they all understand it is necessary in this world packed with cars and drivers.
Now substitute guns for cars.
DAVID VINCH
Meadville