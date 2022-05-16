If a person had had to pay 10 times what the ticket to the Academy Theatre cost and had had to pay mega-bucks for parking, that person may have thought the performance of "Peter Pan" was in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, or even New York City.
I don't know any small city in the United State that could have pulled off the excellent performance that the young (and a couple of "older") people at the Academy Theatre did.
Everyone did an excellent job, but special "kudos" to Julie Cepec, who interrupted her post-Allegheny life to return to Meadville to star as Peter Pan.
MARIANNE B. WOODS
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.