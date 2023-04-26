I would like to recognize Hospice of Crawford County and the Hospice House for the amazing work they do. My mother passed away at the Hospice House on Good Friday of this year.
The nurses, social workers and chaplain were amazing. They took excellent care of my mother. I believe this is a hidden asset in our community which does not receive nearly enough recognition. If you are thinking of giving to an organization, please consider Hospice of Crawford County.
Rebecca Allen Stirling
Meadville
