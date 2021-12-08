As a dad, I have felt few joys greater than feeling my 8-year-old shake me awake at the crack of dawn so we can go get his second COVID-19 vaccine.
His enthusiasm and recognition of the momentousness of the event are rivaled only by the terrific spirit and dedication of the Meadville Medical Center staff. They demonstrate the best of Crawford County, as they deck themselves out in costumes, fly balloons and usher sweet doggies in for the kids to pet while they get their shots. And they do this after two years of work, most of which has been done under the cloud of the many who insult the value of their work.
It’s hard to go to work every morning, I’m sure, knowing half of your neighbors refuse to recognize its value. But the medical staff does, and I am grateful for them and for the leadership of our hospital system, and grateful for the people dedicated to keeping us all as healthy as possible, and grateful for their ability to make vaccinating a party event for our community’s children, and grateful that my 8-year-old is now eating a donut while his immune system ramps up to max protection.
My holiday wish for us all: The enthusiasm of an 8-year-old combined with the dedication of the MMC staff.
MATT FERRENCE
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.