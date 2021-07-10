There are certain individuals in our community who work tirelessly behind the scenes. They seem to operate under a different system that guides them on their daily life to bring good into this world and keep a low profile. Until someone notices them, and sees that they are all about light and life giving.
Father Jeff Lucas, pastor of the newly formed church in Meadville, The Epiphany of the Lord, is just one of those rare individuals. Under the directions of the Diocese of Erie, his mission was to carefully guide the three churches St. Agatha, St. Brigid and St. Mary and fold them into one wonderful “new” parish.
Over this past year, he took it step-by-step and with kindness, compassion, knowledge and understanding he was able to gently guide and form the three parishes into one fantastic church.
Thanks to Bishop Lawrence T. Persico of the Diocese of Erie for his insight and his wisdom to know that it was a major undertaking and it required a very select person to accomplish this large and important task. Personally, I find it encouraging and inspiring to have good positive news coming out of our churches, when it seems that good news doesn’t come often enough.
Thank you, Bishop Persico and Father Lucas. Mission accomplished. Welcome to the church of The Epiphany of the Lord.
SANDRA RAGOZINE
Hermitage
