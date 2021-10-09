Congratulations to the Academy Theatre and the Meadville Community Theatre for getting back onstage with audiences.
"Always Patsy Cline" was fabulous at the Academy. It was a high-energy performance that had the audience foot-tapping and hand-clapping. MCT’s performances of Private Lives continue through Oct. 10. My wife and I are looking forward to seeing it. "Always Patsy Cline" runs through Oct. 17. When you go, be sure to soak in the amazing transformation of our beloved theatre. There’s an excellent slideshow in the elegant lounge that explains how the staff, board, volunteers and contractors took advantage of the dark period to bring new sparkle to the venue. Donors, of course, especially the Ainsworth Foundation, provided the financial means. Support our community artists as they make their way back onstage.
Ross Feltz
Meadville
