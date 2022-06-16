I was given a plaque that reads, “The way to happiness: Keep your heart free from hate, your mind from worry. Live simply, expect little, give much. Scatter sunshine, forget self, think of others. Try this for a week and you will be surprised.” Author—Norman Vincent Peale.
God created this orb we call Earth, and we’re its caretakers — plant, animal, human. Many believe that God has no place in government or schools; however, God chose Kings, teachers, and tax collectors throughout Bible history and it’s still true today. His teachings explain how to treat each other — not to judge but to “love your neighbor as yourself.” Perhaps, if we had systemic Bible-based education and government, issues could be resolved in a manner that is good for all, not just for some or for political gain. Selflessness seems to be a rare commodity in the cyberworld and among politicians, some of whom get rich by pushing their personal agendas.
God created our country, the United States. His prayer deserves a place in schools and government. Also, our wonderful flag that represents everyone should be saluted daily. I, personally, begin my day by saying the Lord’s prayer and saluting my beautiful flag to remind me of how wonderful it is to have a God who loves me and a country where I’m free to worship. Prayer is the answer to all issues — not government money or intervention. Some media say stop with the prayers after a mass shooting and get something done; but perhaps starting with prayer and following God’s intent for us is a better solution. Our pain and suffering are caused by our uncaring, ungodly behavior. Let’s change that rather than take away the freedoms God has given us to fight the truly evil among us. When evil strikes, remember the words “let’s roll” (9/11 Flight 93) and bravely engage the enemy. Never be afraid to defend our country, children (God’s children), or anyone who needs help. Try to “put God into play” every day and see what happens.
Beverly Whitman
Cochranton
