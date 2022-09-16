What they are not talking about regarding the rental inspection program is the invasion of privacy, which will only be imposed on those who rent. There would be time off work if you do not want an inspector in your home without you being there. There would be lack of protection to you if the single-family home next door has an issue, such as a fire caused by improper extension cord use. If an owner-occupied unit catches fire, the tenant's unit and belongings can be destroyed by fire, smoke and water, yet they are excluded from this program. Lastly, the cost of implementing the program may not cover the full expense, especially if some of the “bad landlords” simply choose to not participate. This could lead to displacement, which some renters may face due to "bad landlords" not wanting to do what is necessary to bring the property into compliance, so they could simply evict, and the unit sits vacant. Vacant units are not inspected under this program.
Everything they want to inspect for is already covered in our city's property maintenance code. Carbon monoxide detectors are not, but they are covered by the Carbon Monoxide Alarms Standards Act, which was signed into law in December of 2013.
This program is an unnecessary burden to good landlords and their tenants. Why don’t we just to go after the handful of bad landlords?
The solution? Work with the landlords who are showing up to the meetings. We'll help weed out the “bad ones.” Bad landlords unfairly impact the reflection of all landlords within our city. Let's not punish good landlords and their tenants for the few bad apples in the bunch.
Let's use our code that is already in place. Let's simplify the reporting process so tenants feel confident making reports and make sure they know that they can in fact get their unit inspected right now using our current system, and how to make that inspection happen. We should use the resources we currently have to go after all of the unsafe housing in Meadville, because unsafe housing is not just found in rentals.
Alysia Mowad
Conneaut Lake
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.