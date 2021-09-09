Can someone explain to me why Jonestown happened back in 1978? I remember adults fearful, they decided to isolate themselves and it ended with them drinking poisoned punch. They could have tried to live by getting on a plane. The worst part was their decisions led to death of children. How does one not choose life when the opportunity is there?
I also do not understand Heaven's Gate, either. That was back in 1997 and adults listened exclusively to their like-minded group and discounted, disbelieved and mistrusted science that would tell them their thoughts on a comet was false and ultimately dangerous. Instead of science, they trusted their escape and committed suicide when a comet passed. At least there were no children dying this time.
Countries all over the world are searching, bargaining and praying for a vaccine for their people. While here in the United State, because of something, people are refusing to get the shot, but even just wearing a mask that slows COVID. Adults can disbelieve science, they can think "big turtle" holds the earth on its back or anything else they want. And if it kills them, well it was their call to make. But children in schoolrooms have not learned yet if they believe in science or soothsayers. I wonder, will we choose masks to give them a chance? Will we choose a chance at life in this scenario?
JESSIE TAYLOR
Meadville
