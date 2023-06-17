Ignorance breeds fear and hate, but understanding generates accommodation and respect; so, let's see how we might better understand our fellow human beings.
A female is usually born with two X chromosomes (XX). A male us usually born with one X chromosome and one Y chromosome (XY). However, sometimes a child is born with a variation of these sex chromosomes. Below are only two of the many possible biological variations:
Males born with Klinefelter syndrome have an extra copy of the X chromosome (XXY). They may have enlarged breast tissue, low testosterone, reduced muscle mass, reduced facial hair and may be unable to produce sperm.
A person born with Swyer Syndrome has one X and one Y chromosome (XY), which is the usual male chromosomal pattern, but they appear female and have female reproductive organs (uterus, vagina, fallopian tubes).
There are countless occasions when people are not born with explicitly all male characteristics or explicitly all female characteristics; but instead; they are born with some combination of the two — nature's third option. For example, Ovotesticular Disorder is an intersex condition where a person is born with both ovarian and testicular tissue. So, which public restroom should they use? People who are born with extraordinary characteristics deserve understanding, respect and medical care without government interference, the same as anybody else.
If our nation was better educated about science, sex and sexuality, there would be much less prejudice and hostility towards the LGBTQ community. Before we judge somebody else for the expression of their gender or sexuality, let's please remember that not all us of are born as simply male or simply female, and that many of us are not endowed at birth with traditional, heterosexual choices, or proclivities. Sex and sexuality are complicated realities. Gender is not restricted to only left or right; sometimes it is found somewhere in the middle. Can we, as human beings inhabiting human bodies, develop some empathy and understanding for people who were born with different or nontraditional characteristics? Can we find some accommodation and respect for them? Or is that idea too woke?
DARLENE JESSUP
Conneaut Lake
